LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators will begin their 39th season of professional baseball when they host the Sacramento River Cats Thursday, May 6th, at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Aviators return to the field for the first time in nearly 20 months, with the last game being played at the Las Vegas Ballpark in September of 2019.
The first home-stand will be a six-game series against the River Cats starting Thursday and ending on Tuesday. All games start at 7:05pm, except for Sunday (Mother's Day) at 12:05pm.
The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.