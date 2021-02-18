LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Major League Baseball on Thursday announced the 2021 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) schedule.
According to the MILB, the schedule begins with 20 Triple-A Clubs currently planned to play MiLB Opening Day on Tuesday, April 6, with another 10 Triple-A Clubs starting on Thursday, April.
The 2021 schedule for the Las Vegas Aviators can be viewed below:
“The 2021 Minor League Baseball season will preserve the unique local traditions, and the affordable fun and excitement that fans have loved for generations, while introducing more ways for fans to engage with their favorite team. As we strengthen player development, teams will continue to do what they always have: make games fun. We can’t wait for Minor League Baseball’s Opening Days in ballparks across the country,” said Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. “This schedule represents a big step forward for our player development system. Under this new alignment and format, travel will be significantly reduced for players and coaches, with an increase in off days. We hope that these new health and wellness improvements will help players in their path to the big leagues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.