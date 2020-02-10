LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces added another star to their roster.
The Aces' announced Monday they signed Angel McCoughtry, a five-time WNBA All-Star, from free agency.
McCoughtry was drafted out of Louisville by the Atlanta Dream with the first overall pick in 2009. McCoughtry led the Dream to the WNBA Finals in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
“Angel was a primary target for us during free agency” Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She is an elite level scorer who loves to attack the basket, and is also one of the best defenders in the league. When she steps on the court, we immediately become a stronger team on both ends of the floor out on the perimeter."
McCoughtry is the fifth-most prolific scorer in the WNBA, averaging 19.1 points per game through her career. Her average of 2.09 steals per game is the second-mos in league history.
The Aces are now stacked with four former number one overall WNBA draft picks on their roster: McCoughtry (2009), Kelsey Plum (2017), A'ja Wilson (2018) and Jackie Young (2019).
