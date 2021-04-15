LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces added some depth to their championship caliber roster in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
"We wanted players that would come in and not bust our chemistry, that could come in and accept their roles and compete hard and earn their minutes," head coach Bill Laimbeer said. "We’re positioned now for the near term and the long term."
With the 12th overall selection, the Aces drafted center Iliana Rupert from France. The 19-year-old has been playing in Europe and will also play for the French National Team at the Tokyo Olympics. She isn't expected to join the Aces until the second half of the season.
Two picks later, Las Vegas selected Arkansas guard Destiny Slocum who adds some depth to the backcourt. Slocum said she's ready to get to work.
"Being able to be around such a talented roster, they’re literally just books of knowledge," Slocum said. "Especially being a rookie, to be able to be around people who have had so much great success and being around a team that a lot of people know is super talented. I’m excited to go pick everybody’s brain and go in there and compete, work hard and do whatever they need me to do."
With the final pick in the draft, the Aces selected Towson University guard Kionna Jeter, who finished the season in the top 10 in scoring nationally, pouring in 23 points per game.
Laimbeer said the Aces were obviously looking for talent, but also players with the right mentality to supplement a stacked roster.
The Aces open the regular season on May 15 in Seattle against the defensing champion Storm.
