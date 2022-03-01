LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces announced season tickets for the 2022 season will be going on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Season ticket packages start as low as $10 per ticket ($180 for the season) for the 18-game home schedule at Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay. Season ticket members also receive free game day parking, an exclusive member gift, invitations to team events and much more.
More details on season tickets will be available at LasVegasAces.com/membership.
Aces single-game and group tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. The home schedule begins Sunday, May 8 vs. the Seattle Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.