LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the stars of the Las Vegas Aces has re-signed with the team.
The Aces announced Liz Cambage will re-sign with the team for the 2021 season. Cambage is a three-time WNBA All-Star who sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
“We’re excited to have Liz back in an Aces uniform,” Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “Two years ago [in Cambage’s first year in Las Vegas] we made great strides towards becoming a championship ballclub. Last season, we continued along that journey but came up short. With Liz coming back, along with our other returnees and additions made this offseason in free agency, we are all committed to take another run at a championship and can’t wait to get started.”
“I’m so happy to be back in Las Vegas,” Cambage said after landing Thursday at McCarran International Airport. “I’m here to win, just win baby!”
The team will hold a press conference Friday afternoon with Cambage officially announcing the move.
