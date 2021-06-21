LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Aces stars are joining the U.S. team for the Olympics.
USA Basketball announced its roster for the summer games in Tokyo. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray were among the players selected for the team. South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will lead the team.
For the States. For the history. For the gold. Our team to go for seven consecutive Olympic gold medals at @Tokyo2020 🇺🇸 #USABWNT x @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/2G0zrlXNLh— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 21, 2021
WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi also made the roster.
The roster includes:
- Ariel Atkins
- Sue Bird
- Tina Charles
- Napheesa Collier
- Skylar Diggins-Smith
- Sylvia Fowles
- Chelsea Gray
- Brittney Griner
- Jewell Lloyd
- Breanna Stewart
- Diana Taurasi
- A’ja Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.