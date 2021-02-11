LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aces continue to build a championship contender, adding another All-Star to the roster.
Riquna Williams has signed on as an unrestricted free agent.
An eight-year veteran, Williams was named sixth Woman of the Year in 2013 and an All-Star in 2015.
"Riquna is a proven scorer in this league and adds a great deal of depth to a roster that already had WNBA Championship aspirations," said Aces Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Bill Laimbeer. "She brings energy to the court whenever she enters a game and has become a consistent threat from three-point range over the course of her career."
On Sept. 8, 2013, Williams scored a then-record 51 points against the San Antonio Silver Stars. That record was later broken by current teammate Liz Cambage.
"I want to thank Bill and Dan for giving me the opportunity to be part of the Aces family," said Williams. "I am super excited to play for a coach like Bill because of his style and history when it comes to the game. The Aces have a reputation as a great organization and a roster full of amazing players that will allow me to continue to grow and learn as a player."
Williams is currently playing for Ormanspor of the Turkish League where she is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
