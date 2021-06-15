LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Los Angeles Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2021 National Hockey League preseason schedule.
According to the Kings, the game on September 30 against the Golden Knights will be part of the Frozen Fury exhibition series.
Frozen Fury is back! Save the date to see the LA Kings face the @GoldenKnights at @Vivintarena. Tickets go on sale S👀N! 🗓 Sept. 30, 2021📍 Salt Lake City, Utah— LA Kings (@LAKings) June 15, 2021
Frozen Fury is returning for the first time since 2016.
The teams will play at Vivant Arena as part of a three-year contract. Games will take place during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons.
"It has always been important for us to have a destination game in the preseason. We feel Salt Lake City, and the surrounding areas, are the ideal setting," said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille in a written statement. "It will be great to play the Vegas Golden Knights in what will be a fun and festive atmosphere. Hockey continues to prosper in Utah and playing against our rival is a natural fit for this game and for the next few games in subsequent seasons."
The Kings started Frozen Fury in 1997 and played games at the MGM hotel and casino. Frozen Fury took place five years ago at T-Mobile Arena.
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting vivantarena.com on June 25. The game will be at full capacity.
