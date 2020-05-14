LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KVVU FOX5, a Meredith Corporation owned television station and Las Vegas' top rated news, entertainment and information provider, alongside the NFL's Raiders announced Thursday the extension of their partnership making KVVU the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
As the Official Broadcast Home of the Raiders, FOX5 will have the exclusive market rights to carry the Raiders pre-season games, along with producing and airing the pre-game shows for those matchups.
During the NFL's regular season, FOX5 will have the same market exclusivity to air the Raiders post-game-shows and Jon Gruden's weekly press conferences. In addition, FOX5 will air the Las Vegas Raiders Season Preview Show.
“FOX5 is thrilled to extend our Raiders partnership as their Official Broadcast Home this inaugural year in Las Vegas and years beyond.” said Michael Korr, Vice President/General Manager of KVVU FOX5 TV. “We will continue to provide the most in-depth Raider news and coverage, in addition to pre-season games, press conferences and post-game shows as we finally get to enjoy Raiders football in Las Vegas.”
Much of the original programming airing on FOX5 will be created in the Raiders brand-new Cox Studios at the team's Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.
“The Raiders are excited to continue our partnership with FOX5 as the team’s official broadcast home in Las Vegas,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “Together we remain committed to providing the best Raiders content and coverage to Raiders fans in Southern Nevada and throughout the Raider Nation.”
KVVU first partnered with the Raiders in 2017, when the Oakland Raiders announced the team's future move to Las Vegas. The NFL franchise selected the television station as their Official Las Vegas Broadcast Home to exclusively partner with for image and brand introduction and transition, growing the Las Vegas fan base, community outreach and supporting Las Vegas organizations, non-profits and other initiatives.
"During our initial 3-year partnership, KVVU and Raiders successfully partnered on countless initiatives, fan building experiences, community campaigns, and exclusive Raiders news, content and programming," said Terri Peck, KVVU Station Manager. "Our partnership has been strong from the start and has felt like family, as we have tremendous respect for their staff and the organization. We are extremely excited to finally welcome the team to our hometown and continue our winning partnership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.