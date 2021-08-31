LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After two decades of not being able to find victory lane at his home track in Las Vegas, Kurt Busch checked that box in a big way at the South Point 400 in 2020.
"I tell you, when I won that race, it felt like a top-5, crown jewel event, Daytona, Charlotte, Darlington," said Busch. "For me growing up here, Vegas, but I believe the drivers know that Vegas is unique, it's different, and it's a special win when you get to win here."
The field of 16, which features both Busch brothers, is set ahead of the NASCAR playoffs that kick off this weekend. Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be the first track of the second round of the playoffs. Kurt says he's already feeling the pressure to repeat.
"It was heavy when I came back this spring. 'I got to defend, I got to win,' and then I think I ran 20th," explained Busch. "The setup just wasn't there again. Racing in Vegas at 60-degree weather versus 100-degree weather is completely different. For me I just have to ignore that it's my hometown and all the excitement and all the fun and just dial into the race track.
"Got to be solid once the sun goes down, that's what I told my team the year we won. Be ready for that late race sequence to make sure the setup is right and be able to hold it wide open, late in the race, when it's a 100 degrees outside. That's the key element, that's what we had and were able to hold everybody off."
Come race weekend Kurt says he's going to be 100% focused on the race, but earlier this month he was back in town promoting the South Point 400, even getting a private tour of Allegiant Stadium.
"It's so cool being a Vegas kid seeing all the pro sports come to Vegas, everything that is around us right now, from teams wanting to come to us from all over, to play against the Raiders or the Aces or the Triple-A team," explained Busch. "You want to see the outside fans come in and that's what NASCAR has been doing since the 90s, so that's what is so cool. Vegas got the date on the NASCAR calendar to have a race, it's like boom, we're going to the big stage and it's really neat to grow up with the track and represent the track."
Kurt was able to punch his playoff ticket earlier this year with his win in Atlanta, but he says maybe the most memorable part of 2021, was when his brother Kyle won his first race of the season in Kansas, which also happened to be his 36th birthday.
"So Kyle has been helping me with some of the flights, but if I win he leaves me. It's like bittersweet, it's a bad taste if I win he's gone. But I was like boom it's your birthday, I'm having a mariachi and we're going to have a good party. Well then he wins, so it was total opposite and I had to wait forever for him to get there, great party, it was fun, but it was during COVID, it was like just the two of us. Actually it was the best brother moment we've ever had."
The South Point 400 is set for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
