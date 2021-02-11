LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Chicago Cubs third baseman and Bonanza High School product Kris Bryant joined other local professional baseball players for a workout at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Thursday morning to get ready for spring training.
Bryant has been the subject of trade rumors the entire off-season but remains with the Cubs. He said the focus for him is just baseball, not speculation.
"I'm at great peace of mind right now and I'm ready to go play and that's where I want to be," Bryant said. "When you get caught up in everything else that's going on like 2018 was trade rumors, 2019 was trade rumors, 2020 is probably trade rumors, but who knows. I have no clue what people are saying which is such a great feeling and it makes me excited to get back to play."
Bryant was joined at Thursday's workout by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, San Francisco Giants outfielder Drew Robinson and Philadelphia Phillies prospect and former UNLV star Bryson Stott.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week. The first full squad workouts will be the following week. The 2021 regular season begins on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.