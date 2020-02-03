LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple Major League Baseball players are expected to visit the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday morning.
Kris Bryant, a Las Vegas native and third baseman and outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, along with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett will be joined by other players for a live batting practice.
The list of participating pitchers includes: Paul Sewald, New York Mets; Jake Faria, Milwaukee Brewers; Chasen Shreve, New York Mets; Taylor Cole, Los Angeles Angels; Ricky Knapp, Los Angeles Dodgers; and free agents Sam Pastrone and JD Martin.
The list of participating hitters includes: Joey Rickard, San Francisco Giants; Drew Robinson, San Francisco Giants; Chris Carter, Monclova (Mexican Professsional League); and free agents Cody Clark, Johnny Field and Jake Hager.
Gates open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6 and the event ends at 11 a.m. It's free and open to the public. The ballpark is located at 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin.
