LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knight's road trip to San Jose hit an unexpected bump on Friday night.
The team learned that the hotel they were staying in was shutting down, and they would have to find somewhere else to stay.
The team said their routines weren't disrupted by the move, they just had to pack their things before they left for the game.
The team was relocated to a new hotel after beating San Jose 5-4 in overtime. The team doubled their efforts on Saturday night, beating the Sharks 4-0.
