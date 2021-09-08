LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Raiders signed linebacker KJ Wright earlier this month, it was out of need due to the injuries of Nic Morrow (ankle) and Javin White (knee). After a couple days on the field and in the meeting rooms, Wright is proving to be more than just a replacement.
"When things go good, when things go bad, I'm that calming presence that's in the locker room, that's on the football field," said Wright. "That's what I've been telling them, I've been in some situations where I felt my presence made an impact on us being successful. I'm thankful to be here and there are so many other guys here like Maxx (Crosby) and Yannick (Ngakoue) guys that have played in this league a while, we can all collaborate and make sure this defense is one of the best."
Wright spent his first 10 years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks and has played in Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley scheme since his rookie season. The former Super Bowl champ believes he can help accelerate the learning process for the entire unit.
"Just for me I want to get to know the guys, I'm not going to come in and just tell guys this is how we should do it. I want to get to know my teammates and have a positive influence on them. I've been successful in my career that I can start implementing as we go along, but first things first I need to learn my teammates, how they respond to certain things, how they learn certain things and then we can start gelling from there."
When the Raiders kickoff their season on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens inside Allegiant Stadium it will be the first time Raider Nation will witness their team play a game that counts. That's why the anticipation is building for not just the fans, but the players as well.
"Any opportunity is an opportunity to play football and we're excited to do that," said Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton. "Having fans back in the crowd is a big thing for us because honestly, we play football to give a show. To show our best attributes, everything we can do, so it will be nice to be able to do that in front of people."
