LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights head coach, Gerard Gallant announced Monday that Paul Stasny will be out for two months with a lower-body injury.
This is a big blow for the Vegas forward group that will be without Alex Tuch for another week and defenseman Deryk Engelland will miss Tuesday night game against Buffalo.
For the first time in 10 days the Golden Knights returned to City National Arena, though with fewer skaters on the ice.
"That's how it goes you work through it as a team and get better as a group and as an individual, like I said, we have to be good in practice and that will carry over to games,” said Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula. “Especially those little things that we're giving up just stay focused, keep going, and try and get better."
The Golden Knights are back in Vegas battered and bruised from a road trip that saw them score just nine goals in five games, coming away with just two wins.
"There are no excuses, there are no excuses honestly,” said Golden Knights forward, Jonathan Marchessault. “We have a lot of injuries, a lot banged up, it's the way it's going to go and it's the way it is. We have to find a way, teams don't have any pity for us. We're a good team, they're going to be ready to play us. We have to be ready and any good team finds a way to win."
With openings in the lineup comes opportunity for a guy like Tomas Hyka who was called up from Chicago last week. Hyka is expected to start on the second line Tuesday night and bring some offense in the process.
"Obviously we play good, we just can't score, we have to better a couple small things and if we fix these things we can be on track like last year,” said Hyka. “Just bring the speed, my skills, and shoot the puck and score goals."
With just four points in their first six games the Golden Knights said they aren't hitting the panic button just yet.
"There are lots of games left, still lots of time to catch up, but you don't want to plateau you want to keep improving as a player because those early points are important at the end,” said Golden Knights goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury. “The race for the playoffs is always so tight, if you get those early points you're not scratching to make it into the playoffs."
"Hopefully our team will come home and get rejuvenated. We have five in a row at home, so hopefully we play real well (Tuesday) night in Buffalo," said Gallant.
