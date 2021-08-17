LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday, fans would be required to show proof of vaccination to attend games at Allegiant Stadium, starting week one on September 13. The Silver and Black became the first time in the NFL to mandate a vaccination/no mask policy.
Tuesday, the team returned to practice after a two-day break, following their preseason opening win against the Seahawks. It was their first game with fans in the stands at the 'Death Star,' with an announced attendance of 50,101.
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden threw his support behind the organization's decision.
"I support the decisions that are being made. Every state, every team will have a different view on this. I support the decision that was made, I'll be anxious to see as many Raider fans as possible with no masks. That's what I'm excited about, they can make more noise that way. I know it's a touchy subject for a lot of people, but I do support the direction we're heading, and I encourage everybody I know to get the vaccine and come and join us."
Allegiant Stadium will be a vaccination site on game days. Fans who get a shot will be able to attend the game, but will have to wear a mask.
