LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The preseason is officially in the books and now all that is left between now and the regular season, are the NFL-mandated roster cuts. On Sunday rosters were set at 80, but come Tuesday at 1pm PT, rosters must be trimmed down to 53.
"There were some guys that got a great opportunity for three straight weeks to showcase where they are, what they're capable of doing and we'll do what we think is right for our team," said Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden. "We have a lot of injuries at linebacker, we lost another one on the first series and we want to make sure we evaluate our team. That's what we've done. That's pretty much the same thing we've done the last four straight years, this should be no surprise. We know who Jacobs is, we know who our starting five lineman are, who is the sixth man, who is the seventh man, and who is the eighth man. We may not have that, we'll find out. Evaluation is critical, the only way you can evaluate guys is in live situations and we needed these three preseason games to see where our second year players are, our new players and where our rookies are."
Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller were just a few of the handful of Raiders starters who didn't take a single snap this preseason. Gruden says the guys who will play in the regular season received plenty of work during training camp and the joint-practices with the Rams in LA.
"We took the approach to evaluate the guys we didn't know much about, a lot of these guys had college seasons that were interrupted last year," said Gruden. "The evaluation was incomplete. You don't tackle in pads, you don't do a lot in pads like you used to, so this was the most important call for us so we try and make the right decisions when we cut the rosters down on Tuesday."
Most of the Raiders starting positions, and to an extent some of their backup spots, were already set coming into training camp. However, guys like Dillon Stoner have had to make coaches think. The rookie receiver finished the preseason with five catches for 91 yards.
"This is my first time in this type of situation, all you can do is all you can do," said Stoner. "I feel like I did that today and leave the rest in God's hands, super blessed to have made it this far, no matter what happens I'm super blessed."
The Raiders kept about 30 players in Las Vegas this past weekend, while the rest of the roster traveled to San Francisco. It was a message to the players suiting up against the 49ers that their roster spots were far from certain.
"I just thought about it like this, control what I can control, try and learn and get better each and every day," said Raiders second-year cornerback Amik Robertson. "Learn from the guys they drafted, the veterans, I didn't really look at the depth chart, I just kind of looked at it like do my job and compete every day.
