LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jack Eichel will make his long-awaited debut with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, the team confirmed Monday.
Eichel on Feb. 7 was seen skating without the non-contact sweater for the first time since the team traded for him. Nearly three months after his artificial disk replacement surgery, doctors cleared Eichel for full contact.
The team also announced Monday that captain Mark Stone will be placed on long-term injured reserve.
The Golden Knights will play Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.
