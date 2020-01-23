LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nashville’s 2019 NFL Draft drew crowds of more than 600,000 people over three days.
“It’s a beast,” a Nashville official told FOX5. It was the largest NFL draft ever.
The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is expected to be even larger.
Executive VP of Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corp Deana Ivey spoke about the 2019 Draft’s success.
Ivey said they worked tirelessly with the NFL to make Nashville the most desirable draft destination to date. That meant keeping all major events within walking distance of each other and constant entertainment offerings away from the red carpet from morning until midnight.
"A lot of people just listened to the music all day. They had beer tents you could hang out in and then you could watch the draft on the screen,” Ivey said. “(Or) you could go stand in front of the stage and be a part of it, then go to the main stage for the big acts at night. Yeah, it was an all-day affair for three days."
Ivey said she thinks the Las Vegas Strip should offer a lot of the same benefits as Nashville’s downtown.
The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25 with the red carpet located at the Bellagio Fountains and the main stage near the High-Roller.
