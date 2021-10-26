LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The new arena under construction off Green Valley Parkway in Henderson is now 85% complete. The future home of the minor league hockey team Henderson Silver Knights will seat 6,000 fans.
Tuesday afternoon, a few of the 160 crew members on the project painted, unloaded and worked on some final electrical details.
"A normal time for this size of a facility is 22 to 24 months. We will design and construct in 18," Henderson facilities manager Troy Westover said.
Walking down on the floor of the arena where the ice will soon be laid, Westover noted how intimate the experience is when looking up towards the stands that overlook the floor.
Westover, the construction manager for the project, estimated from design to construction there have already been 355,000 hours poured into the $84 million facility that is projected to be finished in February.
"You can see you have excellent views here on the suite level," Westover said. "But there's not a bad seat in the house."
Dollar Loan Center features a variety of priced suites on the 200 level and regular seating on the first.
"We're already starting on the audio visual portion you can see the hoist for our center hung scoreboard, which is very exciting," he said.
There are views of the Strip from the front entrance and windows that show mountains to the south. Near the front is the restaurant space. Westover said it will be Craggy Range, which is the sister company to Mackenzie River.
Walking around the concourse, there are drink rails around all empty spaces to watch the game or event. However, the fun starts outside at what will be called Victory Plaza, which will also be open to the public.
"We had a lot of discussions about what we could do besides hockey cause hockey only fills up the stadium 40 nights a year," Westover said.
It will be more than just indoor football, when the arena welcomes the Vegas Knight Hawks, but concerts and any events that need space for several thousand guests.
"We can have cultural events and performances, the Henderson Symphony, and all those events we used to have at the pavilion,” Westover said.
The parking lot behind the arena will have 1,400 spaces.
The designers appeared to think of it all. There are not just large locker rooms for home and away teams, but also extra locker rooms for tournaments and green rooms for performers.
The first event slated at Dollar Loan Center is the Big West basketball tournament the second week of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.