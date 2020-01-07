LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mark your calendar! Tickets for both Big League Weekends in Las Vegas go on sale soon.
After taking a one-year hiatus in 2019, the Las Vegas Aviators will host Big League Weekend for two weekends this year, the team announced last November.
Held at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the first set of spring training games, which will take place on Feb. 29-March 1, 2020, will feature the Cleveland Indians against the Oakland Athletics. The games are set to begin at 1:05 p.m.
In the next set of spring training games, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs on March 7-8 at 1:05 p.m.
Individual tickets ranging from $55 to $105 for both sets of games will go on sale Monday, Jan. 13 at noon at the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office and through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com).
Las Vegas Big League Weekend tickets officially go on sale on Monday, January 13th at noon!⚾️🎉— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) January 7, 2020
Jump on board @thelvballpark for two weekends full of Major League fun as the Indians take on the Athletics February 29th - March 1st and the Cubs take on the Reds March 7th - 8th. pic.twitter.com/W7rYnrOMrk
