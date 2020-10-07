LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family from Indiana is trying honor their son, a die-hard Raiders fan, with a legacy brick at Allegiant Stadium.
Gayle Alton started a GoFundMe to raise money for a Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium legacy brick as a tribute to her son Graig who passed away at the age of 18 from an acute asthma attack.
After Graig's death, Gayle said she looked for a way to spread her son's ashes.
She asked former Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert while at church if he would spread Graig's ashes at the Oakland Coliseum.
Biekert honored the family's request and spread part of his ashes at midfield prior to the start of the 2001 season.
With a hunch that the 2001 season would be special for the Raider, Biekert said he saved part of Graig's ashes in his locker during the season.
The Altons got another surprise when Biekert invited them to the playoff game against Miami Dolphins on January 6, 2001.
Gayle said she felt touched by the invite, as January 6, 2001 marked the one year anniversary of her son's death. Sitting in the family section during the playoff game, the family enjoyed the players' dinner after the game and met the rest of team.
While the Raiders played in Oakland, Gayle said she and her family watched every game. They would even say hello to Graig at midfield during games.
Since the Raiders now call Las Vegas home, the Altons want Graig's memory to live on. Gayle, who lives on a fixed income, said she can't afford $1,000 for the brick, so she hopes Raider Nation will step up to plate.
So far, half of the money has been raised to give Graig a special home in Las Vegas.
