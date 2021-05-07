LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights fight for first place in the Honda West Division continues Friday night at the Fortress against the St. Louis Blues.
With just four regular season games left on their schedule, Vegas lead the Colorado Avalanche in the division by four points, though the Avalanche have a game in hand.
"That spot is our destiny is in our own hands," said Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer. "If we went out and solidified home ice advantage, probably through at least the first three rounds if you can manage to keep moving on, it's a nice position to be in, but for us it's not about what other teams are doing, it's about us getting our job done and taking care of business."
That business starts with a set of back-to-back battles with the Blues. St. Louis comes into town winning five of their last seven and a chance to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in the West. As long as Blues earn at least one point more than the Kings on Friday, who play Colorado, then they are in.
"Their message is going to be sending a message for the first round of the playoffs, if this is our opponent," said DeBoer. "That's what I would be doing and I'm sure, (St. Louis Blues Head Coach Craig Berube) is a smart guy, he's doing the same thing. I expect that's going to be there motivation, they feel this is a potential matchup and they're making sure they're sending the right messages for that this weekend."
The Golden Knights have beaten the Blues in four of their previous six meetings this season. However, St. Louis have seemed to find their rhythm winning five of their last seven.
