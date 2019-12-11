LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hyde Lounge, the nightclub inside T-Mobile Arena, is inviting hockey fans to enjoy a brunch buffet during the Golden Knights' New Year's Eve game against the Anaheim Ducks.
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, in partnership with Ryan Reaves' 7Five Brewing Co. and Donut Bar Las Vegas, Hyde Lounge will offer an assortment of brunch bites including Dawn Breaker beer infused donuts, berry chocolate French toast skewers, breakfast flatbreads, candied bacon and corn bread and more.
Complimentary wine and champagne as well as 7Five Brewing Co. beers Dawn Breaker and Training Day will be served to attendees throughout the game.
New Year’s Eve brunch will be available beginning at 10:45 a.m. through the start of the 3rd period, according to a news release. Tickets for the all-inclusive New Year’s Eve brunch start at $92 and can be purchased by visiting hydetmobilearena.com.
