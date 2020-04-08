LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Instead of starting a third straight Stanley Cup Playoff run, the Golden Knights - like the rest of the National Hockey League - are nearly a month into their hockey hiatus, with no end in sight.
However, the Golden Knights are taking the positive out of this, 'hockey pause' and focusing on what they can control: the arrival of the AHL.
“We’re not at a point where we’re concerned it’s going to have an impact on what we’re going to do next year," said Golden Knights President, Kerry Bubolz. "Normally at this time as a cycle in a business we’re so heavily focused on our NHL brand, with finishing the regular season, normally we’d be getting ready for the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so much of the organizational mindshare would be on that, so in a strange way it’s actually helping our AHL business because people are spending more time and more of their mindshare on making the AHL product the best it can be."
The vast majority of full-time employees for the Golden Knights are now working from home.
One of the big financial hits for the organization - aside from the suspension of hockey - has been the closing of the Arsenal, the team store at City National Arena. Bubolz says that's not ideal, but in the meantime employees are now able to focus on the future AHL team store at the still-under construction, Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.
“There is a big retail component of that operation, and it’s not a big group their are probably three people that are our full-time group from the Arsenal, they’re spending their time for what we need to do at LIfeGuard, if you can imagine that amount of space that goes into that space, there is a lot of work that goes into that design, the display areas, to the point of sale setup that needs to take place, all of the buying all of that is in motion as we speak.”
Bill Foley tells FOX5 he is waiting to see how world events unfold to determine when and if the organization will be able to hold a public event for the name and logo unveiling of the AHL team in Henderson this summer.
