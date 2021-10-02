LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is hosting a Las Vegas Aces watch party on Sunday as they take on Phoenix Mercury.
Sunday's game is Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals.
The watch party will be at the Water Street Plaza (240 S. Water Street). The game will be shown on a 42-foot screen while fans can enjoy giveaways, music, food, drinks and more, according to the city. Mayor Debra March will be in attendance.
Seating is first come, first served, and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
The game starts at noon on Oct. 3.
