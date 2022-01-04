LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced Tuesday that due to the league's COVID-19 protocols impacting the San Diego Gulls, the team's game on Wednesday has been postponed.
The Silver Knights said a make-up date is to be determined.
Ticket holders will receive an email from the Silver Knights.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the Silver Knights game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Orleans Arena has been postponed. A make-up date is TBD.Ticket holders will receive an email from HSK. https://t.co/A6FXo7Zz0F— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) January 4, 2022
