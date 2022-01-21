LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks announced the organization is looking for an in-arena host to amplify the in-game experience for both teams.
The host will work alongside the current in-arena host to bring a more exciting atmosphere in the AHL and IFL.
If you're interested, you have to submit an application before Tuesday, Feb. 15. In-person auditions will be held on Thursday, Feb. 17.
Additional information will be given to everyone who is invited to auditions.
The HSK say in-arena hosts are the primary on-camera personalities for the team and are responsible for facilitating live promotions during all HSK and VKH home games. The host will be required to shoot promotional and marketing pieces, conduct live on-camera interviews, and hype up the crowd.
It's a part-time, paid position. The host will work all home preseason games, regular season games and playoff games.
Those interested can apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.