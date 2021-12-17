LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights will announced Friday that the team will be giving out "Lucky schillings" ahead of the team's Dec. 22 game against the Ontario Reign.
The first 5,000 fans to enter will get the coins. The schilling was designed by the Henderson Silver Knights creative team and features a horseshoe on one side, and a spur on the other. The final design was minted by Sunshine Minting, Inc.
This will be the second of four coin giveaways to take place during the 2021-22 season. Fans first received coins during the home opener on Oct. 15.
The next two giveaways will be announced at a later date.
