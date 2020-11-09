HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Silver Knights released their inaugural jerseys ahead of the first season in Henderson.
Fans got a first look at the team's silver and white jerseys during Monday night's "Jersey Knight" special.
The Jersey is detailed with the Silver Knights logo on the front and shoulders, with gold trim throughout. There are six jersey colors: white, Henderson metallic silver, Henderson silver, Vegas gray, black and Vegas metallic gold.
Jerseys are on sale now at VegasTeamStore.com and a limited number will be on sale at Lifeguard Arena's "The Livery" beginning November 10 at 10 a.m. Silver Knights jerseys will also be available at City National Arena starting Tuesday.
The Silver Knights will don their new jerseys when they drop the puck at the Orleans Arena for their inaugural season.
