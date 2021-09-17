LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In one of his first official moves as General Manager of the Henderson Silver Knights, Tim Speltz re-signed the first ever Golden Knights player to be under contract: Reid Duke.
The 25-year-old, signed a one year AHL deal on Friday, returning for his fifth season with the organization. Duke put up four goals and eight points in 17 games with the Silver Knights last season and has a total of 39 points in 114 career AHL games.
Duke played parts of six seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2011-2017, skating in 311 junior games for the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brandon Wheat Kings. He won a WHL Championship with Brandon in 2016 under then-Head Coach Kelly McCrimmon, and he led the Wheat Kings in scoring during the 2016-17 campaign. Duke finished his junior career with 115 goals, 254 points, and 329 penalty minutes.
