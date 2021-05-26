LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It it officially award season in the American Hockey League. THE AHL announced that Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson and captain Ryan Murphy have been named to the 2020-21 Pacific Division All-Star Team.
Thompson, 24, was named to the All-Rookie Team on Tuesday. He appeared in 23 regular-season games in his first season with the Silver Knights, leading all AHL goaltenders with a .943 save percentage. He led AHL rookies, and ranked second among all goaltenders, with 16 wins. He also ranked second in the AHL and led all rookies with a 1.96 goals-against average, and his two shutouts were tied for the league lead.
The Calgary, Alberta native was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month in February and March, the first goaltender to win the award in consecutive months since December 2017 and the second rookie to do so dating back to 1996-97.
Murphy, 28, is in his eighth full professional season and his first with the Silver Knights. The Aurora, Ontario native led all AHL defensemen with 22 assists and 27 points, as well as 13 power play assists. A first-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011, Murphy posted the second-best points total of his AHL career.
Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros named Murphy an assistant captain at the start of this season but promoted Murphy to captain late in the season with Patrick Brown recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights. An AHL All-Star in 2014-15, Murphy has collected 22 goals and 146 points in 232 career AHL games.
