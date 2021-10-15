LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a "non-COVID medical leave of absence from the team," they announced.
It wasn't immediately clear if the leave would be immediate. The team's season opener is Friday night.
The team provided the following statement:
Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Manny Viveiros will be taking a non-COVID medical leave of absence from the team.
Assistant Coach Jamie Heward will assume the lead role in the interim alongside Joel Ward, Fred Brathwaite and Andrew Doty.
We will provide additional updates when appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.