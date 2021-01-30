LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights game on Saturday night was cancelled 40 minutes into play due to "COVID-19 protocols."
The suspension was announced at the start of the third period against San Jose. Goals were removed from the ice before a P.A. announcement said the game had been suspended.
The team provided the following statement:
In accordance with the AHL and President Scott Howson, Saturday night’s exhibition game between the Henderson Silver Knights and San Jose Barracuda was cancelled in between the second and third period due to COVID-19 protocols.
Please note, this cancellation was not due to a positive COVID test result from Silver Knights players or staff.
More information will become available when appropriate.
There will be no coach/player availability tonight, per Silver Knights PR @FOX5Vegas#VegasBorn https://t.co/rvAbyrfojq— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 31, 2021
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
