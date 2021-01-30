HSK2021_Jerseys-16_9-9.jpg

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights game on Saturday night was canceled 40 minutes into play due to "COVID-19 protocols."

The suspension was announced at the start of the third period against San Jose. 

The team provided the following statement:

In accordance with the AHL and President Scott Howson, Saturday night’s exhibition game between the Henderson Silver Knights and San Jose Barracuda was cancelled in between the second and third period due to COVID-19 protocols.

Please note, this cancellation was not due to a positive COVID test result from Silver Knights players or staff.

More information will become available when appropriate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

