LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The American Hockey League announced on Thursday that the Henderson Silver Knights road game in Bakersfield has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the AHL, the postponement of the Silver Knights' Dec. 3 game against the Condors related to coronavirus concerns within the Silver Knights organization.
The team will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
No other details were immediately available Thursday afternoon.
A rescheduled date has not yet been set.
