LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced on Wednesday that after additional testing with players this week, the team experienced a false positive COVID-19 test in Colorado.
That false positive postponed their Monday matchup against the Colorado Eagles. The makeup date for that game is still being determined. The team has resumed normal operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.