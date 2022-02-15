LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights and Head Coach Manny Viveiros will host cancer awareness night on Wednesday, when they take on the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
The Silver Knights will be wearing exclusive jerseys during the game to bring awareness to the fight against cancer. These jerseys will be signed and available for auction.
Fans can bid by visiting HSKHFC.givesmart.com or by texting “HSKHFC” to 76278. Jerseys will be available for pick up the following week.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation and its cancer awareness initiatives in the community.
Earlier this season, Viveiros was diagnosed with prostate cancer after it was detected through a routine blood test. After taking a leave of absence, he officially returned behind the bench in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.