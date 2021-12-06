LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson Silver Knights announced the first annual "Lucky Launch," the team's version of the Teddy Bear Toss.
Fans are asked to bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the team scores their first goal against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.
The toys collected will be donated to Toys for Tots, according to the team.
A limited amount of Lucky stuffed animals will be available for purchase on the concourse at Orleans Arena. Tickets are available here.
