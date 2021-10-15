LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz on Friday announced the team's opening night roster for the 2021-22 season.
HSK will have 31 players, including 22 who played with the team last season. The team includes 13 Golden Knights draft picks.
HSK 2021-22 ROSTER
- Forwards: Sven Baertschi, Tyler Busch, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Dugan, Reid Duke, Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Peyton Krebs, Jake Leschyshyn, Jermaine Loewen, Maxim Marushev, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau, Alan Quine, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, Ben Thomson
- Defense: Peter DiLiberatore, Tariq Hammond, Zack Hayes, Brandon Hickey, Kaedan Korczak, Ian McCoshen, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Derrick Pouliot, Blake Siebenaler
- Goaltenders: Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera, Logan Thompson
HSK launch their second AHL season Friday night at the Orleans Arena against the Colorado Eagles. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
