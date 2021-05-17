LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More playoff hockey is coming to the Las Vegas area.
The Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, are set to be the #1 seed in the Pacific Division, after finishing the regular season with a 25-13-1 record. On Sunday night, the team announced dates for the first round of the playoffs, with games set to be played at Orleans Arena.
‼️WE HAVE A FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE‼️— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) May 17, 2021
Game 1: Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m.
Game 3: Monday, May 24 - Time TBD (if necessary)
Opponent will determined after the play in round 🙂
Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 7:00 P.M. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Monday, May 24. The Silver Knights' opponent will be determined during a play-in series this week prior to Game 1. The first two home games are scheduled on off days for the Golden Knights, who are playing in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff.
The American Hockey League announced on Thursday, due to COVID-19 protocols, there will not be a traditional AHL postseason.
Earlier this year, the AHL announced that it is canceling the Calder Cup Playoffs due to the pandemic, giving an option to divisions to host playoffs. The Pacific Division is the only one hosting a tournament.
Ticket information has not yet been announced.
