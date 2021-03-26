LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- I'm very excited," said Coronado High School senior Trey Goughnour. "It's been a dream since I was a little kid to play football at the next level, I'm just insanely eager to get up there."
Goughnour signed his letter of intent on Friday to play football at Fort Lewis College, despite missing his entire senior season because of COVID-19.
Goughnour described the process that lead him to his decision.
"After this past year and all the unprecedented times, I realized how unsure everything is and Fort Lewis College is pretty close to my family," Goughnour said. "Family is first and I just want to be as close to them as possible."
Goughnour also said the pandemic and the past year has taught him not to take anything for granted.
He packs up and heads to school in August and said he's ready for the fall football season, whenever that happens.
