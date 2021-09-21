LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson's Parks and Recreation department is breaking barriers by debuting its first ever women's softball league.
Women from around Las Vegas and Henderson swung for the fences on Tuesday night, ushering in a new era for female athletes. Interest from the softball community spearheaded the push from Henderson staff to build the all-women's fall league.
The league was in the planning stages for months, according Henderson Facility Lead J.D. Green.
"The players are thrilled about it. We've been trying to get this set up for four months and to have today come it's been a big deal for players," Green said.
Prior to Tuesday's inaugural season, Henderson offered men's and co-ed adult softball leagues.
Anyone 18 years and older is eligible to participate in the league.
Softball leagues are offered year-round in the City of Henderson, and spots are available for the current fall league, Green said.
For more information visit the City of Henderson website.
