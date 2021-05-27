LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We have a better idea of what Las Vegas' new indoor football team could be named.
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is the owner of the indoor football team. WFCB, LLC, with an address that matches that of the Golden Knights' City National Arena in Summerlin, has filed three trademark requests for potential team names.
Vegas Neon Knights, Vegas Knight Hawks and Vegas Knightmare were all filed for potential trademarks for football team names. The Neon Knights and Knight Hawks names were both thrown around in some variation as possible names for the NHL team before they were officially named the Golden Knights.
It wasn't immediately clear which names were leading as the top names for the arena football team, which will play in Henderson in 2022.
