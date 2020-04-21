LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the Henderson City Council voted on Tuesday to approve $60 million in bonds. Among the projects that the bonds would be used for would be the Henderson Pavilion.
Councilman Dan Stewart was the only member to vote against the bonds.
The Golden Knights have proposed using the Henderson Pavilion as a site for an arena to house its AHL team.
Any funding related to the new arena or any other projects will be reviewed and approved separately.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
