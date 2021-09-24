LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The annual Henderson Bowl between Green Valley High School and Basic Academy has been a treat for football fans for decades. The highly anticipated rivalry game was played on Friday with special guests from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, are highlighting and celebrating high school football in Nevada, and one game in Utah throughout the 2021 season. The Raiders started their high school football initiative in 2017 and 2018, sponsoring the “Friday Night Showcase” in 2019. The showcase selects premier high school football matchups during the season.
The Henderson Bowl is one of those premier high school football matchups that is rich in history. The game was created in the 90's when Basic and Green Valley were the only high schools in Henderson. Green Valley hold rights to Henderson Bowl trophy, and has owned the series in recent years.
"It's been a great source of competitive fire for both sides for a long time," Green Valley principal Kent Roberts said.
With the rivalry comes Henderson bragging rights.
"For them to have the bragging rights of Henderson is huge," Parent of Green Valley senior Hector Melendez said.
Rivalry games during the high school football season have fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basic's game with Foothill high school, the "Battle for Boulder Highway, was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, along with the annual "Bone Game" between Rancho and Las Vegas high schools.
For seniors playing across the valley rivalry games have an extra special meaning.
Friday was also Green Valley's senior night.
"Ecstatic, nervous, happy just a lot of feelings watching him get to this point after four years. Especially after last year and everything else," Melendez said.
The night was filled emotion from players and families.
"Huge emotions to be here at the swamp after the pandemic and just watching these boys struggle through their junior year," Green Valley parent Helena Ayersman-Finau said.
As for tonight's Henderson Bowl, the Green Valley Gators defeated the Basic Wolves 46-21. The win by the gators secured their twentieth victory in series.
