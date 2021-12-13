LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2022 NHL All-Star fan vote is now open. You can once again vote to determine the four captains for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend.
Golden Knights players Max Pacioretty, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone are featured on the ballot as candidates to captain the Pacific Division.
The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday Feb. 4 before facing off in the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
How to vote:
- NHL.com/Vote
- NHL App
- Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar on twitter
Voting ends on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
