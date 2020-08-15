LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The UFC's #1 heavyweight contender, Francis Ngannou has made a name for himself with his quick work in the cage, showing off his incredible knockout power. However, the Las Vegas resident tells FOX5, becoming a champion is the dream, but becoming an inspiration to the next generation is the goal.
Ngannou was born and raised in the small village of Batie, Cameroon.
“My dad was a violent person," said Ngannou. "He was not really nice as a dad, who beat you up, beat everybody in the street and he had a really bad reputation, so when my parents got divorced, everywhere I went I started hearing they were talking about my dad, I was ashamed of it, walking through the door listening to people talk about my dad just made me step back and say I don’t want to face this, I don’t want to hear this it was just a shame on me.”
At the age of 13, Ngannou and his family were broke. To help feed his family Ngannou had to work at a sand quarry and used what was left, to pay for his schooling.
“I became a subject of shame at school because other kids were looking at me like the kid who doesn’t have a book, doesn’t have a pen, doesn’t pay scholarship on time, all those things, said Ngannou. "I was bullied, all the other kids were looking at me, like I were beneath them, regardless all my effort."
“This was something that motivated me, made me angry.”
It was then, Ngannou realized that good, wasn't going to be good enough. At the age off 22, Ngannou decided to leave his village and chase his dream of boxing.
After more than a year of escaping death, trying to leave Africa and crossover into Spain, Ngannou made it to France where he was eventually homeless, living in parking structures until he found a home at an MMA gym.
“What’s MMA?"
"Mixed-Martial Arts. I said good, but what is mixed-martial arts, they have to explain the whole process to me, said Ngannou.”
After spending two year in Europe and putting together a 5-1 record, Ngannou earned a UFC contract, making his debut in December of 2015.
“I remember I went to the airport and there were these guys with my name on the card, UFC Francis Ngannou, he took my suitcases, brought me tot he big SUV, brought my suitcases, open the door, drive me tot he 5 star hotel, I made it, by the main door, this time it’s not the service entrance, someone call my mom and tell her I made it.”
Fast forward five years and Ngannou has put together a highlight reel that compares to few with a 12-2 record in the UFC and now the #1 heavyweight contender in the world.
“I’m here alone, but I still consider it a family success, because my family has been very supportive, back then I was sick, we’ve always been there for each other, very supportive, I was the one bringing back home more trouble than anyone, but they were always there, my family has made it.”
The 33-year old created the Francis Ngannou foundation, building the first ever fully equipped gym in his hometown in Cameroon.
“Those kids, they feel like they belong to something now, they are doing something, somebody cares for them, something they’ve only seen on the TV, they have it out there, so they have this belief that they can become a champion, not a champion in combat sports, that doesn’t matter, just champion in the life because whatever you do, as long as you do your best, you give your all, you’re the champion,“ said Ngannou.
“It’s just a point of view, you can see it, oh I fall too much or you can see it like, I stand up many times, which means I have certain strengths, certain abilities, I’m not even afraid to fall because I know if I fall I have that ability to stand up.”
