LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas, the fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will once again take over the Strip in March.
According to a news release, NASCAR fans can see their favorite drivers’ haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.
As part of the event, approximately 40 brightly colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will receive a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their way onto Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue and head for the 1.5-mile speedway.
All trucks will stage earlier in the day at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.
“We’re so excited to bring the hauler parade back,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “It’s quite a thrill to see the beautifully wrapped NASCAR haulers take over the Las Vegas Strip. We’re always looking to expand and offer fans innovative ways to enjoy the sport we all love, and we’d like to thank NASCAR teams, our area governments and local law enforcement for helping make this happen. It’s going to be a great kickoff to a highly anticipated NASCAR weekend, and we can’t wait for it all to begin in a few short weeks.”
For more information on NASCAR Weekend, visit LVMS.com.
